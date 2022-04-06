S.C. family dealing with storm damage two years after tornado damaged previous home

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - At a home in Hampton County, as recently as Tuesday afternoon there would be two silos standing side-by-side in the backyard. But as a storm ripped through Tuesday evening, it changed everything for this family.

“We had a big white shed with tools and everything, it’s gone. And then we had a big barn shed right there that had tractors and everything, it’s gone.”

Typically, damage like this comes with alarmingly loud storms, but Erin Wooten says this one was different.

“We didn’t hear it. It came fast. Our phone went off and next thing I knew it was coming through,” Wooten said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time her life’s been splintered by powerful storms.

“We went through the one in Nixville two years ago at my other house. It was quicker than that one,” Wooten said.

Through all this mess, she’s trying to look through to the positives.

“The house is still here, and my dogs are here, and my husband’s here. We can replace everything else,” she said.

As their cleanup continues, the family says all they can do is move forward and hope similar storms don’t come through Wednesday night.

