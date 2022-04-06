Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

S.C. family dealing with storm damage two years after tornado damaged previous home

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - At a home in Hampton County, as recently as Tuesday afternoon there would be two silos standing side-by-side in the backyard. But as a storm ripped through Tuesday evening, it changed everything for this family.

“We had a big white shed with tools and everything, it’s gone. And then we had a big barn shed right there that had tractors and everything, it’s gone.”

Typically, damage like this comes with alarmingly loud storms, but Erin Wooten says this one was different.

“We didn’t hear it. It came fast. Our phone went off and next thing I knew it was coming through,” Wooten said.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time her life’s been splintered by powerful storms.

“We went through the one in Nixville two years ago at my other house. It was quicker than that one,” Wooten said.

Through all this mess, she’s trying to look through to the positives.

“The house is still here, and my dogs are here, and my husband’s here. We can replace everything else,” she said.

As their cleanup continues, the family says all they can do is move forward and hope similar storms don’t come through Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
Mavis Tire Supply enters settlement after allegations of deceptive practices
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport
Mass flight cancellations affect customers at Savannah HHI International Airport

Latest News

Emergency crews respond to heavily damaged areas in Bryan Co.
Emergency crews respond to heavily damaged areas in Bryan Co.
Emergency crews respond to heavily damaged areas in Bryan Co.
*
Residents react to tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Supply stores helping those impacted by tornado damage
United Way of Coastal Georgia creates fund for Bryan Co. residents impacted by tornado