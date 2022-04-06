Several patrons enjoyed a quiet walk around Augusta National

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Weather made another impact at Augusta National on Wednesday, closing the course for about an hour and a half.

But once the gates reopened, many patrons got a rare treat, a quiet walk around Augusta National.

“This is heaven for me, it’s a magical place for me.”

Rodney Lemmon waited his whole life and two years to experience Augusta National.

Lemmon and his wife Marybeth won tickets in the lottery in 2020 but COVID changed those plans.

The two finally got a chance to walk the course Wednesday.

“I’ve been watching this course my whole life, this tournament my whole life. I just want to see the course. That’s it,” Lemmon said.

They got a chance to do that Wednesday afternoon in a way many people never get.

After the course reopened from Wednesday’s rain, many of the patrons who returned made their way to the Par 3 Tournament on the other side of the grounds.

That left the course much more open than normal for the Lemmons and others who wanted to take a trek around.

No players, no crowds, just a walk around Augusta National.

“It’s beautiful. I’m not even a golf fan and it’s beautiful,” Marybeth Lemmon said.

While it wasn’t touring many expected when they pictured their time today, it also became a highlight of the trip.

“It’s the best. It’s made the trip worth it. To walk the grounds, see how manicured it is, just taking in one of the most beautiful courses in the world,” Pat Diamond, Masters patron from Philadelphia said.

“The sun’s not out anymore. It’s not humid. It’s not humid. There’s less crowd right now, some people went home. It’s great. It’s nice to be out here on a Wednesday. Maybe we can stay out here a little longer,” Scott Demott, Masters patron from Little Rock said.

As they walked, Rodney soaked in every moment of a place he’s long wanted to be.

He says the quiet tour made it worth the wait.

“We’re here and we’re happy. It might even be better than it would have been two years ago,” Rodney said.

After Wednesday though, there will be no more quiet walks as first round play begins Thursday morning.

