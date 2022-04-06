Supply stores helping those impacted by tornado damage

PEMBROKE Ga. (WTOC) - Many say Pembroke is a small town with a big heart. That sentiment has been on display in the aftermath of a tornado on Tuesday, April 5.

Many stores across town have been giving away essential items for those in need including tarps and zip ties to help protect homes from becoming even more damaged. And as the cleanup starts to ramp up, so too does demand for those essential items.

An employee at a local hardware store has been giving away those items about the demand they’ve been seeing.

“Very large demand. From the moment we opened our doors this morning, they were lining up. I know people lost windows, roofs, etc. and you need to cover them up because you got more weather coming. So, we’re just trying to help folks out. The community’s been great to us and we’re just trying to show our appreciation to them,” said Will Waters, with Owens Supply Company.

There’s been a steady flow of people showing up and dropping off an array of items at Lanier Primary School. The outpouring of support is a true testament of the resolve in this community given the devastation they’ve endured.

