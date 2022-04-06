Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Karen Evans

By Mike Cihla
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It takes a lot of patience to be a Pre-K teacher, as the students are going to school for the first time.

But when you get to this time of year, you really see that patience payoff as these students blossom.

Karen Evans is reading a book to her students at the Liberty County Pre-K Center, capturing their attention.

“Many of them were never in a school setting before, so they hone in on their social skills while they are here,” Evans said. “Learn to get along with other kids, share, be kind to one another. things of that sort.”

Evans says she is her students’ biggest cheerleader letting them know they can do anything they set their mind to.

“I usually tell them I can’t is not something we say, help is something we say if we need help. I can’t is something we don’t like to say in this classroom,” Evans said.

“Ms. Evans, she is a true treasure here at Liberty County Pre-K. She has such a clam, caring, nurturing way about her, kids really respond to that, year in and year out. She does a great job with her kids,” Principal Greg McCallar said.

“If they know that you are on their side, and that you want them to succeed. They will try their best. Every time,” Evans said. “I love my little kids, they are awesome.”

