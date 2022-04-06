Sky Cams
United Way of Coastal Georgia creates fund for Bryan Co. residents impacted by tornado

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire (UWCE) has created a disaster response fund to assist Bryan County residents impacted by the tornado.

According to the UWCE, The Bryan County Disaster Response Fund will provide critical emergency support to impacted Bryan County residents in need of temporary shelter, food and gas cards, replacement of clothing, medicine and more.

“Our role at United Way of the Coastal Empire is to mobilize the community to support the immediate needs of survivors and the long-term needs of the area as determined by our emergency services partners. So, even as our region faces the threat of storms again today, we are asking everyone to join us by giving to help those impacted,” said United Way of the Coastal Empire President and CEO Brynn Grant in a prepared statement.

Donations can be made by texting “HelpToday” to 40403 or by visiting the United Way of the Coastal Empire website at uwce.org.

County residents impacted by the tornado should call 211 for assistance.

