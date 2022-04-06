Virginia Heard Elementary becomes STEAM certified

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Virginia Heard Elementary is the first elementary school Southeast of Macon and in Savannah to become STEAM certified.

Principal Alonna Curry says they’ve been working to get the certification since 2018.

Students and staff worked to solve real world problems using Science, Engineering, Technology, Arts and Math to be eligible.

“It allows our students to think critically and creatively. It allows them the opportunity to think outside the box, preparing them for jobs that have not been created as of yet. What we want to do is serve as a model for the rest of the schools in the southeastern portions and allow them a chance to come in to observe and also learn from our process and our experiences so they can engage in the STEAM process as well,” Curry said.

The school will receive a banner from the department of education and be acknowledged at a ceremony later this year.

