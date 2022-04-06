Sky Cams
Volunteers help Bryan County storm victims

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an all-volunteer effort, filling, stacking and handing out prepared meals to those in need, cleanup crews and first responders.

“The minute that I put it out there on Facebook that I wanted to cook food for everybody tomorrow, I’ve just been flooded with volunteers wanting to help, and people donating money and food and supplies. It’s been a crazy day, but super grateful to be able to show up and help out a little bit. The guys down there are doing all the hard work,” Garrett Schurling said.

11-year old Ellie Fordham and her family wanted to lend a hand to those affected by the storm by bringing in some much needed items.

“I know that I’m helping people in need and that people who have lost their homes and other stuff are now being able to eat and have a place to stay,” Ellie Fordham said.

LINK >>> Volunteers that want to help in Bryan Co. asked to meet at Lanier Primary

One hard-hit area we surveyed for the first time since the storm is the Park Place neighborhood, an area particularly close to one woman who brought donations into another drop-off spot, Family Connection in Pembroke.

“It was where I grew up, that was my neighborhood when I was small and lived here. So it’s hard because I know a lot of people, and I just wanted to try and help and help everybody get back on their feet hopefully,” Anna Jackson, said.

