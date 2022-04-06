Sky Cams
Volunteers that want to help in Bryan Co. asked to meet at Lanier Primary

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Volunteers that want to help with cleanup and relief efforts in north Bryan County are asked to meet at Lanier Primary.

County emergency officials are there and are helping with assignments. Firefighter Calvin Hitchcock is listed as a primary contact for those looking to help.

Lanier Primary is located at 6024 Hwy. 280 E in Pembroke.

Volunteers for April 7 will only be needed for the following duties. All volunteers must report to Lanier Primary for assignments.

  • Assistance with sorting and organizing donations at staging (Lanier Primary School) to include assisting with feeding first responders. (food will be provided)
  • Assistance with sorting, organizing & distributing donations at Ellabell United Methodist Church on Hwy 204
  • Assistance with sorting, organizing & distributing donations at Bryan County Family Connection in Pembroke (40 South Industrial Blvd)
  • Assistance with sorting, organizing and distributing of food to families and first responders at Bryan County Elementary (250 Payne Drive in Pembroke)

