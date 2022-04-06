Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

‘We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,’ Augusta National says

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA...
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phil Mickelson was not disinvited to the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday.

The news conference was for Ridley’s wide-ranging State of the Masters presentation, and a reporter asked a question about Mickelson, who won’t be participating in this year’s tournament.

“We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,” Ridley said.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

As a three-time Masters champion, Mickelson was invited to participate, Ridley said.

“Phil reached out to me ... and let me know the he did not intend to play,” Ridley said.

“I thanked him for the courtesy of letting me know.”

Ridley said he told Mickelson he was willing to discuss the matter further if he liked.

Ridley described the communication as a very cordial exchange.

Mickelson had drawn attention for comments about the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour. He issued an apology but then went off the grid, saying he needed some time away to “work on being the man I want to be.”

Earlier this week, Masters competitor Bryson DeChambeau said he’d tried to communicate with Mickelson, to no effect.

“I’ve tried to reach out, but he’s gone dark,” DeChambeau said in a news conference at Augusta National.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Damage in Garden City after second night of storms
Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena parking lot delays linked to toxic waste

Latest News

First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters
First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters
Tiger Woods tips his cap after playing out the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters...
The Latest: Tiger’s day: 3 birdies, 2 bogeys, 71 at Masters
Tiger Woods, left, walks with Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, on the 16th fairway during the first...
First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters
Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos
Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos
Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos