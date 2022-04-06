‘We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,’ Augusta National says

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Phil Mickelson was not disinvited to the Masters, Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday.

The news conference was for Ridley’s wide-ranging State of the Masters presentation, and a reporter asked a question about Mickelson, who won’t be participating in this year’s tournament.

“We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,” Ridley said.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

As a three-time Masters champion, Mickelson was invited to participate, Ridley said.

“Phil reached out to me ... and let me know the he did not intend to play,” Ridley said.

“I thanked him for the courtesy of letting me know.”

Ridley said he told Mickelson he was willing to discuss the matter further if he liked.

Ridley described the communication as a very cordial exchange.

Mickelson had drawn attention for comments about the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour. He issued an apology but then went off the grid, saying he needed some time away to “work on being the man I want to be.”

Earlier this week, Masters competitor Bryson DeChambeau said he’d tried to communicate with Mickelson, to no effect.

“I’ve tried to reach out, but he’s gone dark,” DeChambeau said in a news conference at Augusta National.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.