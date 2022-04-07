Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

300 new parking spots will open at Enmarket Arena for New Edition concert

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, drivers will be allowed to park their cars on the new parking lot for the New Edition concert at the Enmarket Arena.

The mayor says about 300 new parking spots will open, but they must be reserved in advance.

A total of 1,000 new parking spots are expected to be available by the end of this month, said Bret Bell, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Savannah.

When finished, the parking lot will have 2,000 spaces. The entire project is expected to be completed in early fall, Bell said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Storm damage, power outage closes daycare
Storm damage, power outage closes daycare
THE News at 6
Enmarket Arena parking lot delays linked to toxic waste
THE News at 6
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado
THE News at 6
Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado