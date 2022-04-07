300 new parking spots will open at Enmarket Arena for New Edition concert

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday night, drivers will be allowed to park their cars on the new parking lot for the New Edition concert at the Enmarket Arena.

The mayor says about 300 new parking spots will open, but they must be reserved in advance.

A total of 1,000 new parking spots are expected to be available by the end of this month, said Bret Bell, Chief Operating Officer for the City of Savannah.

When finished, the parking lot will have 2,000 spaces. The entire project is expected to be completed in early fall, Bell said.

