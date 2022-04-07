Annual Spring Fair returns to Rincon

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - With Spring now sprung, flowers aren’t the only thing making their return. Friday kicks off Rincon’s 5th annual Spring Fair.

“They’ve been setting up for a week or two so, it takes a lot of time. No sleep for them,” said Rincon Recreation Coordinator Mackenzie Stewart.

After weeks of preparation, Thursday, fair staff were busy making some last-minute adjustments.

Testing the rides out, getting ready for 10 days of fun.

“I’m excited to see how many people we can pull for the event. I know a bunch of people are excited, it’s talked about all year. I’m just excited to see how big it actually gets,” said Stewart.

Of course, when it comes to fairs, the more the merrier.

“We have a big fair here in Rincon. We have 25 rides from the 100-foot Ferris wheel, we have the Arctic Blast, we have some rides like the flying jumbos, classics like the Zipper to the mild-mannered bumper cars,” said Modern Midways CEO Robert Briggs.

Not to mention nearly double the amount of food and vendor options this year, making up for lost time.

“My goodness after the lockdown we’re so happy to be working,” Briggs said.

Not only because it’s nice to be back to making a little money, but perhaps equally as important, “it’s the relationships and the smiles on the kids faces that are really special.” Briggs says, “fairs are just that, if you’re a kid you’ll remember going to your first fair and if you’re an adult you’ll probably remember your last one. It’s the memories and you get to spend time with your family.”

Plus it’s, “cheaper than going on a vacation to Disney. You don’t have to refinance your home to come here,” joked Briggs.

The Rincon Spring Fair is open for 10 days starting Friday at 5 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.