Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground

BRYAN, Ga. (WTOC) - A family is recounting their harrowing experience after the tornado swept their house off the ground.

“All I could hear were screams from the neighbors around us,” Nolan Driggers said.

The couple was home with their two children when the storm rolled in. “When I opened the back door, I saw the tornado in the neighbor’s yard behind us and I started yelling for the wife and kids to follow me to the bedroom,” Driggers said.

The family says they were barely able to get inside before the tornado struck their home. “And about the time we got into the bedroom, we tried to pull a mattress over us. And that’s when I felt our mobile home lift up. And it started rolling two or three times before it sat back down,” Driggers said.

“What were your children experiencing at this point?”

“I was trying to hold on them as the house was flipping, but somehow my three-year-old slipped out of my arms. And as soon as the house stopped flipping, we were screaming and went frantic trying to find them,” Driggers said.

“When you felt her slip through your arms, what was going through your mind at that point?”

“I was trying to reach around and find her to get a hold of her again. But it all happened so quick, the way the house was rolling over, I couldn’t do much. It took us a minute to find them, and I saw my daughter’s feet sticking up, and I pulled them up,” Driggers said.

Both their nine-year-old and three-year-old daughters only suffered cuts and bruises.

Nolan says he dislocated his shoulder. While his wife, Terri, says she needed glass removed from her hip and feet.

The Driggers’ home was in the hard-hit area of Homestead Road.

The same neighborhood where a woman was found dead after the storms rolled through.

But the two-credit a nearby oak tree for stopping their house from rolling and saving them and their children.

“That tree has been there for several years, and I always said that oak tree was meant to be there. I did not want to cut it down and that’s what stopped our house. I knew that God would protect us and by the grace of God we’re still here today,” Terri Driggers

The family now lucky to be alive.

The Driggers say they plan to stay with family in the area while they figure out their next steps.

Their children are traumatized, they say, but are ultimately happy to all be together.

