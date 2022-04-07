Cooler weather, sunshine on the way!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Overnight showers and thunderstorms have given us damp roads for our Thursday morning commute.

Go ahead and plan on giving yourself a little extra time to get where you are going this morning! Rain lingers this morning as a cold front takes its time to move out.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 1.2′ 7:08AM I 5.2′ 1:22PM I 0.7′ 7:15PM

Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 60s with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The cold front will push offshore midday, which will push out all of the moisture and let dry weather settle in for a good bit. Clouds clear from west to east throughout the day as cooler, drier air filters in. Temperatures will still be in the 60s during the evening, but you’ll really notice the cooler air Friday morning!

Breezy conditions return today as a cold front pushes through the area! pic.twitter.com/sOUrMC4ep3 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 7, 2022

Cooler air behind Thursday front will be here Friday morning, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs near 70 degrees. It’ll be a breezy day, with a westerly wind coming in over 20 miles per hour at times.

Friday morning will be MUCH cooler thanks to today's cold front! pic.twitter.com/aFyvUt2IlR — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 7, 2022

Our weekend mornings will be even cooler, with morning lows in the mid 40s on Saturday and lower 40s Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for inland communities. Sunshine dominates the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, enjoy!

Dry weather extends into this coming work week, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s Monday morning and highs in the mid 70s. Slightly warmer air builds in heading into the middle of the week, with highs back near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

