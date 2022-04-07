Ellabell United Church collects donations for tornado victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Power crews are still working, and roads are closed on Bill Futch Road where there is extensive damage to neighborhoods.

So, several organizations and people in the area have brought hundreds of donations to Ellabell United Church to help these families, some have lost everything because of the storm.

The church has received donations such as food, water, towels, blankets, and hygiene products.

As hundreds are bringing items, not many victims have been able to come pick up donations. Once roads begin opening back up, volunteers plan to bring the donations to people.

“With it being so Unexpected, I can also say the amount of support we’ve gotten so far has been very unexpected. I expected to have a few donations here and there, but we have been nonstop since 7:30 in the morning. I think the community will definitely be able to come here and get pretty much anything that they need for the next couple of weeks as we continue to have donations coming in,” Dylan Bowden, Pastor said.

They will be open as long as the state of emergency is in place and as of right now it’s set for ten days.

You can drop off donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

