Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Ellabell United Church collects donations for tornado victims

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Power crews are still working, and roads are closed on Bill Futch Road where there is extensive damage to neighborhoods.

So, several organizations and people in the area have brought hundreds of donations to Ellabell United Church to help these families, some have lost everything because of the storm.

The church has received donations such as food, water, towels, blankets, and hygiene products.

As hundreds are bringing items, not many victims have been able to come pick up donations. Once roads begin opening back up, volunteers plan to bring the donations to people.

“With it being so Unexpected, I can also say the amount of support we’ve gotten so far has been very unexpected. I expected to have a few donations here and there, but we have been nonstop since 7:30 in the morning. I think the community will definitely be able to come here and get pretty much anything that they need for the next couple of weeks as we continue to have donations coming in,” Dylan Bowden, Pastor said.

They will be open as long as the state of emergency is in place and as of right now it’s set for ten days.

You can drop off donations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
The National Weather Service team found at least EF-3 damage from the tornado in Bryan Co.
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and family touring tornado damage in Bryan County.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency after touring storm damage
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes
‘Everything is shattered to pieces’, Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes
Bryan Co. residents react to losing their homes
THE News at 11
Par 3 contest returns at Augusta National for the first time since 2019
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground