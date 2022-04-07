Sky Cams
Family-friendly Par 3 Contest returns, and here are the winners

In the family-friendly Par 3 Contest during Masters week, players' kids come along.(WRDW)
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family fun of the laid-back Par 3 Contest made a comeback during this year’s Masters week.

In the weather-shortened Par 3 Contest held Wednesday, Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes tied with a score of four-under-par 23. Jason Kokrak recorded the sole hole-in-one of the day on No. 4, which marked the 101st hole-in-one made since the inception of the Par 3 Contest in 1960.

Yet another casualty of the pandemic, the event had been canceled for the past two years, but with the Masters back at full scale this year, the Par 3 is back, too. The first shot was at 1 p.m. Wednesday after a one-hour delay due to weather. Then weather again shut down the competition later in the afternoon.

The competitors work through nine holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards in the northeast corner of the Augusta National grounds. There have been 94 holes-in-one during the contest — nine of them in 2016.

Dating back to 1960, it’s technically a competition, but it’s really all about fun.

Past champions and current players are invited, and their families, including their spouses and kids, often serve as their caddies — or at least dress like caddies. And they often make the shots.

So it’s really not about who wins. In fact, no winner of the Par 3 has ever gone on to win the Masters in the same year.

Wednesday was the third time in the history of the Par 3 Contest that there were dual winners due to the suspension of play. The last time this happened was in 2012.

Trophies are awarded to the winner and to the contestants who place their tee shot nearest the flagstick on each of the nine holes. Those results for Wednesday are:

  • Hole No. 1: Billy Horschel ,16.5 inches
  • Hole No. 2: Talor Gooch, 17.5 inches
  • Hole No. 3: Brooks Koepka, 40 inches
  • Hole No. 4: Jason Kokrak, Hole-In-One
  • Hole No. 5: Gary Player, 2.5 inches
  • Hole No. 6, Louis Oosthuizen, 13 inches
  • Hole No. 7: Gary Woodland, 5 inches
  • Hole No. 8: Scottie Scheffler. 27.5 inches
  • Hole No. 9: Christiaan Bezuidenhout. 22 inches

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

