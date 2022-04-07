First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - A big week for Georgia as the eyes of golf fans across the world turn to the Peach State and Augusta National.

There are 20 players in the 2022 Masters field that have never teed off in the tournament before, and plenty of first-time patrons as well.

The spell of bad weather has moved out and the magic of Augusta National, along with the famous azaleas, is in full-bloom. It’s a place unlike any other.

“It’s pristine. It’s the Disney World of golf.”

From the azaleas to the perfectly maintained fairways and greens.

“Everything is lush, everything is green.”

Colors that saturate your TV screen each April, suddenly are a little brighter and a little richer when you walk through the gates at Augusta National.

“You watch it on TV all the time and then you’re like, woah, I’m actually at The Masters. Wow.”

Many first-time patrons have a mental list of things to see or do - some even have a physical list.

“We have a list. We have a whole list. We have gnomes and shirts to get.”

They walk the hills and brave the conditions.

“Our hearts were thumping in the parking lot.”

Checking memories they want to make off the list.

Photo by the leaderboard - check. Visit Amen Corner - check.

“Just take it all in for our first time here.”

Stop by the practice area done.

“It’s bucket list thing right here.”

Some don’t come in wanting anything, besides to soak it all in.

“I didn’t have any expectations, because honestly, I didn’t really expect to ever be here.”

It’s enough to make a grown man get choked up.

“I was almost tearing up pulling up here today, cause I thought finally - you know, it’s kind of like Disney World when you’re 10-years-old, so it’s pretty cool.”

And while you’re out, don’t forget to grab a bite to eat. There’s a few options to choose from.

“The pimento cheese.”

“I’ve heard about the pimento cheese and the egg salad. I plan to have both.”

And don’t forget to take in some world-class golf while you’re at it.

Another first on the day, Tiger Woods playing his first round of golf since his car accident in 2021 that left him hospitalized with leg injuries for three months. Another incredible display here at Augusta National and another memory that patrons will carry with them.

