Gulfstream hosts first conference since the pandemic started

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream hosting its biggest company-wide event since the start of the pandemic.

More than 1,500 operators and suppliers from around the world are meeting in Savannah to discuss the Aircraft manufacturers latest improvements.

The president of customer support says the goal is to get feedback and reconnect with people they haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

“We’ve got our operators in from around the world and we’ll be talking about all of our new programs, giving them key updates, sharing information, and really reconnecting. For Gulfstream it’s a family event and so this is an opportunity to be back in the same place face to face and spend time reconnecting with each other,” President of Customer Support, Derek Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says the conference is also a great opportunity show off the city of Savannah.

