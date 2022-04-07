Harbour Town golf course ready to host the RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is set to host the annual RBC Heritage Classic in just a few days.

While parts of the Lowcountry were tattered and bruised over the last few days with weather, the Harbour Town golf course escaped unscathed.

“We were monitoring it very, very closely, but other than some rain it really didn’t impact us like it has the community. Really dodged a bullet there’s no doubt about it,” Heritage Classic Foundation President Steve Wilmot said.

Wilmot said the extent of their impact. Now, focus shifts to the final preparations to get this course ready for thousands of fans.

“It’s an exciting time. You’re running on adrenaline, the team’s going full tilt from well before sunup to well after sundown, but everybody’s working together to get it done and make it happen to have a great week next week,” Wilmot said.

He’s confident everything from the shop to the greens will be ready and hoping to stay lucky with that forecast.

