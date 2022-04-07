Par 3 contest returns at Augusta National for the first time since 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is one of the biggest days of the year in Georgia sports, as The Masters tees off at Augusta National.

This time at full capacity for the first time in two years.

Weather continued to impact players and patrons alike at Augusta National on Wednesday as the course closed twice, reopening once.

The par 3 contest was back for the first time since 2019.

McKenzie Hughes misses’ putt, his little caddie crawling toward the wrong ball, thankfully mom was there to intervene for the save.

Jason Kokrak made his third Master’s appearance and he has the first ace of the day at the 4th, and first hole in one on the 4th hole since 2016.

Sam Burns a Masters rookie on 7, almost gets a hole in one with help from a patron in the gallery but misses the hole. Gary Player barely misses the ace right as the weather horns go off.

That would end the fun, play was halted and the course closed for the remainder of the day due to severe weather in the Augusta area.

The 2022 event ends with a three-way tie, meaning Mike Weir, Mackenzie Hughes and Kevin Na will all share the victory.

Earlier in the day, Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley gave his annual update to the media hitting a variety topic including the one that is on the forefront of many mind’s on the eve of the tournament.

Tiger Woods and his return.

“25 years ago, Tiger Woods delivered one of the most dominant performances in Masters history to win his first of five green jackets, breaking 20 tournament records and tying six more. Tiger drew new audiences into the game and inspired generations of players as he continues to do today. Tiger’s appearance this week is a tribute to his amazing determination and his commitment to excellence as a competitor and as a person,” Fred Ridley, Chairman, Augusta National said.

408 days since he wrecked his SUV and shattered his right leg he played the back nine at Augusta National and all indications are that Woods will tee off making his 24th start in The Masters Tournament.

Savannah native and former Georgia Bulldog Brian Harman is coming off his best performance in The Masters tied for 12th in 2021.

That finish secured him a spot in this year’s tournament which will be his 4th.

Harman has only missed the cut once in The Masters.

In an incredible year for Georgia sports with the Braves World Series and the college football national title there are 6 U-G-A guys in the field at The Masters.

Harman said he’s been hearing ‘Go Dawgs’ more and more as he practices.

“Yeah, Braves, Dogs, guys from Georgia have been playing good. Yeah, it’s good to see the university represented so well,” Brian Harman, making 4th start at the masters said.

Harman played five holes of the back nine ahead of Thursday’s first round.

Harman in one of the morning groups joining RBC Heritage raining champion Stewart Cink and Harry Higgs at 9:06 a.m.

Some other morning notables at 10:34 a.m. Tiger Woods’ group goes off and reining Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama along with Justin Thomas and amateur James Piot tee off at 10:45 a.m.

The first group goes off at 8:00 a.m. Thursday and the last group goes just after 2 p.m. as we get the 86th Masters Tournament underway.

