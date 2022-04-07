Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The golf shop inside Augusta National is easily one of the most travelled parts of the property and it’s easy to see why.

Whether it’s a gift for a loved one or just something for themselves, people are making sure they get their hands on Masters’ merchandise.

The line forms early, before patrons can even get on the golf course.

“We haven’t even made it past the practice green and the shop.”

For many, it’s the very first stop on the Augusta National experience.

Like Amen Corner and the Masters leaderboard, the golf shop is among the most popular spots on the property at Augusta National as patrons grab merchandise and mementos of their visit to The Masters.

“My wife made sure I got something for her, got something for my dad, got something for my mom, a few little things for me,” Masters patron from Richmond, Va. Francel Smith said.

Some go in blind, but many veterans of the Masters’ shop say the list is the best way to go.

“It’s easier when you do it that way. I sign it to him and he goes and does his part and I do my part,” Masters patron from Augusta, Pam Childs said.

And one of the most popular items on many of those wish lists - the Masters garden gnome.

“What is with the gnomes? They’re cute. We have two already out front,” Masters patron from Port St. Lucie, Fla. Eileen Culp said.

“Well, you got to be there first thing. So, we got up this morning at 6 and we were here by 6:30 and we waited in line. We got the gnomes,” Kim Womack said.

Gnomes, shirts, hats, you name it - the bill can rise quickly. But those we talked to say it’s well worth it to make sure their trip to The Masters isn’t forgotten.

“You never know when you’re coming back. My bigger regret would be that we didn’t do something or didn’t get something and never have a chance to come back,” Armstrong said.

There were plenty of first timers making their way to get their merchandise, but even those who have been coming for 50 years also stop in to make sure they get something as well.

