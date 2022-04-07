Quarterdeck reopens in time for RBC Heritage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Days before the start of the RBC Heritage, a prominently placed restaurant right at the 18th hole is reopening.

A two-year renovation process from tip to tail - including a year of construction - is finally complete on the restaurant underneath the lighthouse of Harbour Town. Quarterdeck is back and better than ever.

“Going from a 50-year-old building that you can go down to the dirt and this building being erected at about 13 feet higher at the peak,” Sea Pines Resort Food and Beverage Corporate Manager, Chip Duncan said.

The timing here’s no coincidence, as they hit their goal of opening just before a certain golf tournament that will put them on display for the world to see.

“As it pertains to the Heritage, we are super excited to have it back to normal. I mean, 20,000+ on the course and hundreds of thousands coming to the area to enjoy the vibes, but we’re going to treat it as if it’s a normal restaurant.”

He says that means focusing on the quality of customer experience, especially through the Heritage, which they think will make keeping up with demand easier.

“Probably not blowing it out of the water on the party side this year, so it’s not going to be 2, 3, 4 deep at the bars. We want to maintain a high level of experience in the outlet and honestly protect this beautiful building that we just got up.”

The restaurant will take walks-in as available, but over the first few weeks of being open it’ll take a reservation multiple days in advance to get a table - saying they even have reservations as far out as October.

