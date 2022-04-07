Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Quarterdeck reopens in time for RBC Heritage

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Days before the start of the RBC Heritage, a prominently placed restaurant right at the 18th hole is reopening.

A two-year renovation process from tip to tail - including a year of construction - is finally complete on the restaurant underneath the lighthouse of Harbour Town. Quarterdeck is back and better than ever.

“Going from a 50-year-old building that you can go down to the dirt and this building being erected at about 13 feet higher at the peak,” Sea Pines Resort Food and Beverage Corporate Manager, Chip Duncan said.

The timing here’s no coincidence, as they hit their goal of opening just before a certain golf tournament that will put them on display for the world to see.

“As it pertains to the Heritage, we are super excited to have it back to normal. I mean, 20,000+ on the course and hundreds of thousands coming to the area to enjoy the vibes, but we’re going to treat it as if it’s a normal restaurant.”

He says that means focusing on the quality of customer experience, especially through the Heritage, which they think will make keeping up with demand easier.

“Probably not blowing it out of the water on the party side this year, so it’s not going to be 2, 3, 4 deep at the bars. We want to maintain a high level of experience in the outlet and honestly protect this beautiful building that we just got up.”

The restaurant will take walks-in as available, but over the first few weeks of being open it’ll take a reservation multiple days in advance to get a table - saying they even have reservations as far out as October.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters
First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters
Tiger Woods tips his cap after playing out the 18th hole during the first round at the Masters...
The Latest: Tiger’s day: 3 birdies, 2 bogeys, 71 at Masters
Tiger Woods, left, walks with Joaquin Niemann, of Chile, on the 16th fairway during the first...
First-time patrons take in sights, sounds of The Masters
Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos
Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos
Patrons flock to shop for Masters’ merchandise, mementos