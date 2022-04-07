Roofing company helping tornado victims cover homes as cleanup continues

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - From the Hendrix Park parking lot, you get a view of a lot of the damage, from the dugouts at the baseball fields to the complex. Right next door is the Park Place neighborhood.

The blue tarps are easily seen now with most of the trees between sheared in half by the tornado. The cleanup effort in that neighborhood continues Thursday, as residents and volunteers there to help them work to clear debris and sift through the damage to find precious items.

With the threat of rain Wednesday, a lot of folks with damaged roofs were scrambling to get tarps up to keep what hadn’t been damaged by Tuesday night’s storm from getting wet.

One roofing company owner decided he wanted to step up and help in that effort and at no cost to the homeowner.

“We’re out here going door to door and tarping everybody’s roof for free. It doesn’t feel like they should have to spend any money when they already been through this kind of tragedy,” Michael’s Roofing owner Mike Cannon said. “This is…some really heartbroken people around here. But they have been so grateful. And the fire department and the county found out we were tarping roofs for free, and they came by and supplied us with tarps and drinks and pizza. They’ve just been, Bryan County’s been awesome looking out for us.”

At that point, Cannon says his team had put tarps over two dozen homes between Park Place and other hard-hit spots.

