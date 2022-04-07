Storm damage, power outage closes daycare

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Storms in Chatham County Wednesday night left Growing Minds Academy daycare in Garden City with no power and damage to the roof.

It took about 17 hours for their electricity to come back on.

“It was a disaster out here.”

A large tree branch damaging the roof. The storm caused the damage around 10 at night according to the owner of the daycare, Brittany Gordon, who was out cleaning up since 3 a.m.

“So many trees and and big pieces of branches fallen,” Gordon said. “We have tents for shade that we supply for the children and they were all over the fence, they came out of ground.”

The sign for her daycare was completely uprooted and destroyed. She says the cost in repairs could be thousands of dollars but she’s feeling blessed it wasn’t worse.

“I have very understanding and supportive parents. Like some even offered to come out here and help,” Gordon said. “If I needed help, they told me to call them.”

Employee Kellie Earl who’s been out helping since early morning hours, also grateful for their support system and that the daycare is still intact.

“We’re very blessed,” Earl said. “Especially what’s happened to Pembroke over the week, we’re very blessed by what’s going on here. It’s been a lot this morning with the work and stuff but we’re going to get it back together.”

“This building is still standing so that’s good enough for me,” Gordon added.

They hope to be open serving kids once again Friday or Monday at the latest.

