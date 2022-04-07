Surrounding communities helping those impacted in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many victims of Tuesday’s tornado in Bryan County are seeing an outpouring of help.

One team of volunteers came to the aid of one victim Thursday morning.

The piles of debris getting bigger and bigger here along Homestead Drive, thanks in no small part to the army of volunteers - some of whom say they’re on a mission to help.

Chris Miller and his chainsaw slowly worked across this yard, one fallen tree to the next. He’s traveled from here to other states for tornado relief before.

“It hits different when it’s in your own back yard and affects your friends or relatives or the people you see at school or church, the gas station or the grocery store. It just hits different,” Miller said

Robb Kicklighter lives nearby in Bulloch County and put out the call on social media for volunteers to come here and help those who’ve lost so much.

“People started calling me out of the woodworks, ‘Can we help? Can we donate Porta-johns? Can we donate a drone,’” Kicklighter said.

They worked today where Calvin and Belinda Thompson’s home once stood. Tragically, the storm took Belinda’s life as it passed through.

Team organizer Chris Yaughn says people responded to help without a hesitation.

“Why not do this,” Yaughn said. “If God trusts us with the capacity to help and we don’t help, He’ll quit giving us the capacity, then we can’t help.”

All say they’re thankful and blessed to be able to help those who’re in their hour of need.

