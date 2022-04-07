Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was killed during Tuesday’s tornado damage in northern Bryan County. Her husband was picking up the pieces of their home Thursday after being released from the hospital.

Calvin Thompson’s loved ones walked the property, looking for anything they could save. The tornado that swept through Tuesday took his wife, Belinda.

Calvin survived, just losing part of his foot. He’s still processing everything that’s happened the last two days.

“Stuff like this happens, and you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve lost everything but I’ll be OK. And I know my wife’s up there with God,” Calvin said.

Volunteers from Bulloch County came here to help, several know Calvin’s stepson and his family. Bit by bit, you could see more of the house with ever tree moved.

Calvin focused Thursday on showing his gratitude.

“They volunteered to come here and help me out. It’s just amazing the outreach of love,” he said.

It’s an outpour he says he can never repay but will never forget.

