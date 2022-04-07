Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman was killed during Tuesday’s tornado damage in northern Bryan County. Her husband was picking up the pieces of their home Thursday after being released from the hospital.

Calvin Thompson’s loved ones walked the property, looking for anything they could save. The tornado that swept through Tuesday took his wife, Belinda.

Calvin survived, just losing part of his foot. He’s still processing everything that’s happened the last two days.

“Stuff like this happens, and you don’t know what’s going to happen. I’ve lost everything but I’ll be OK. And I know my wife’s up there with God,” Calvin said.

Volunteers from Bulloch County came here to help, several know Calvin’s stepson and his family. Bit by bit, you could see more of the house with ever tree moved.

Calvin focused Thursday on showing his gratitude.

“They volunteered to come here and help me out. It’s just amazing the outreach of love,” he said.

It’s an outpour he says he can never repay but will never forget.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
Family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
Bryan Co. family lucky to be alive after tornado swept their house off the ground
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords

Latest News

Storm damage, power outage closes daycare
Storm damage, power outage closes daycare
THE News at 6
Enmarket Arena parking lot delays linked to toxic waste
THE News at 6
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado
THE News at 6
Volunteers help husband of Bryan County woman killed in tornado
Ga. insurance agents going door-to-door to stop price gouging, scammers after tornado