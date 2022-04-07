Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Ways to help those impacted by Bryan County tornado

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Red Cross will be setting up a shelter at Lanier Primary School tonight which will include beds, food, and other resources.

Hot meals are being provided at Lanier Primary, Bryan County Elementary, and the Shriners Club. If you would like to do meals, please contact Sgt. Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriffs office at jfleming@bryan-county.org or (912) 675-6829.

The following are who the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is recommending for monetary donations of direct support to the area:

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, several injured after storm passes through north Bryan County
National Weather Service finds at least EF-3 tornado damage in Bryan Co.
Crime scene tape over police lights.
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found
rental assistance
Georgia providing $989 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

Rincon Spring Fair Returns
Annual Spring Fair returns to Rincon
Animal Fosters Needed
Animal fosters in desperate need following Bryan Co. storms
Krisi Teubner cooks breakfast for those in need
School bus driver trades in keys for cooking to help residents in Bryan County
Rincon’s 5th annual spring fair begins Friday
Rincon’s 5th annual spring fair begins Friday