Ways to help those impacted by Bryan County tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Red Cross will be setting up a shelter at Lanier Primary School tonight which will include beds, food, and other resources.

Hot meals are being provided at Lanier Primary, Bryan County Elementary, and the Shriners Club. If you would like to do meals, please contact Sgt. Jennifer Fleming with the Bryan County Sheriffs office at jfleming@bryan-county.org or (912) 675-6829.

The following are who the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is recommending for monetary donations of direct support to the area:

Bryan County Family Connections: You can deliver checks to 40 South Industrial Blvd Pembroke, GA 31321 or donate online at: Paypal Link: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8IIvfBpP3G Venmo: https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3510752354764058742&created=1649286007.647779&printed=1 Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/local/georgia.html

Ellabell United Methodist Church - Deliver checks to 3079 Hwy 204 Ellabell, GA 31308 or mail checks to PO Box 36 Ellabell, GA 31308.

