Breezy but sunny day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Grab a jacket before heading out the door this morning!

Cooler air behind Thursday front will be here Friday morning, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s inland and 50s closer to the coast. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Friday with highs near 70 degrees. It’ll be a breezy day, with a westerly wind coming in over 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible.

Breezy conditions build in throughout the day with wind gusts near 30 miles per hour likely this afternoon! pic.twitter.com/jkdpKBVdvn — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 8, 2022

Friday Tybee Tides: 1.3′ 7:56AM I 5.3′ 2:15PM I 1.1 8:08PM

Our weekend mornings will be even cooler, with morning lows in the mid 40s on Saturday and lower 40s Sunday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler for inland communities. Sunshine dominates the weekend with afternoon highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, enjoy!

Despite the sunshine, it won’t be a great beach weekend with breezy conditions and highs in the 60s along the coast on Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

For boaters, we’ll see 2 to 3 foot waves this weekend, but the wind will be blowing at least 15 to 20 knots through weekend. Sunday doesn’t look as bad with a north westly wind of 5 to 15 knots.

Dry weather extends into this coming work week, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s Monday morning and highs in the mid 70s. Slightly warmer air builds in heading into the middle of the week, with highs back near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy skies.

There is a slight chance of rain on Wednesday, but our next best chance is on Thursday. Even that chance is limited at this time, with only about a 30% chance of rain.

Stay tuned for updates and have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.