Relief team from Tennessee helps with cleanup from Bryan Co. tornado

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - Cleanup in Chatham and Bryan County continues after devastating storms left damage in several areas.

The tornado damage grabbed the attention of a group from hundreds of miles away.

The Tennessee Disaster Response Team has responded to disasters all across the country. They drove to Pembroke after seeing the damage on TV and they’re already getting to work.

“We just enjoy helping our fellow man...If you can use the word enjoy for something like this,” said Ken Hall, Tennessee Disaster Response Team Leader.

All the way from Monterey, Tennessee, the team watched the destruction of communities in Bryan County on TV.

“When things like this happen, no one is prepared,” said Hall.

It’s something the Tennessee Disaster Response Team has seen up close before …actually more than 100 times.

“I’ve been to so many and I leave that disaster and say well...that’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” he said.” Then I go to another one and say the same thing.”

They’ve been doing this for 15 years, helping clean up disasters, but this time eight hours away from their home to Pembroke.

“You’ve got homes destroyed here and that’s gonna have to be cleaned up so that’s generally what we do. It’s not glamorous work. We just clean up,” Hall said.

And residents stepping in like Keith Fields said they can use all the help they can get.

“It just coincidentally, they just pulled up on time because we did need some help getting the rest of the pole out the ground,” said Keith Fields, a resident of Pembroke.

Fields wasn’t directly impacted by the storms, but he’s assisting in the hardest hit areas.

“I can’t think of a time...I’m 38 years old and I can’t think of a time where this has ever happened in Pembroke. I mean just seeing everyone come together and help out each other...it’s amazing,” Fields said.

A tornado did destroy homes, memories, and some history of North Bryan, but when there’s a need, it’s the people who help put the community back together.

“With all the turmoil and hatred and everything that we see, if you wanna see mankind at its best…go to a disaster. You see everyone working together. It’s refreshing it’s rejuvenating it’s what I get out of it...it’s why I do it,” Hall said.

If you need assistance in Bryan County from the Tennessee Disaster Response team, reach out to Ken Hall (931) 239-3318.

