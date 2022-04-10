Police identify man involved in officer-involved shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man has died following an officer-involved shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The man involved in this shooting has been identified as David Paul Dixon, age 36, of Jackson, Louisiana.

The police responded to a 911 call of two men fighting near Oglethorpe Avenue and McDonough Street. The witness said one of the men was wearing all black.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Dixon wearing all black and carrying a weapon on Abercorn Street. They say they tried to de-escalate the situation but Dixon would not respond or put down his weapon.

According to officials, Dixon resisted officers and swung his weapon toward an officer. Officers then deployed a taser but it was not successful.

Another officer shot Dixon during the incident.

Dixon was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

A GBI agent recovered a 13″ sharpened spike with an improvised handle at the scene.

This is the 37th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022 and the fourth in Savannah. That’s the most officer-involved shootings for any agency in the state so far in 2022.

