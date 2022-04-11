2022 Red Shoes Run for the Ronald McDonald House this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to slip on your red and white striped socks and lace up those sneakers because this weekend is the Annual Red Shoes Run, hosted by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Georgia in support of critically ill children and their families.

CEO and Executive Director for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Bill Sorochak, joined WTOC on Morning Break Monday.

Packet pick-up is Friday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check-in for the race is form 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The kids 1/4 mile Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 8:45 a.m.

