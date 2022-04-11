Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

2022 Red Shoes Run for the Ronald McDonald House this Saturday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready to slip on your red and white striped socks and lace up those sneakers because this weekend is the Annual Red Shoes Run, hosted by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Coastal Georgia in support of critically ill children and their families.

CEO and Executive Director for Ronald McDonald House Charities, Bill Sorochak, joined WTOC on Morning Break Monday.

Packet pick-up is Friday, April 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check-in for the race is form 7:30 a.m. to 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, April 16.

The kids 1/4 mile Fun Run starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K race starts at 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a bullet and gun.
Ammunition company moving U.S. headquarters to Chatham Co.
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Police lights
5 people injured in Liberty Co. crash
Savannah small cruise ships
Small cruise ships return to Savannah
Blue Jay & McCall Road Intersection
Effingham Co. makes change to troublesome intersection

Latest News

Cinnamon rolls perfect for Easter brunch
Cinnamon rolls perfect for Easter brunch
Cinnamon rolls perfect for Easter brunch
Cinnamon rolls perfect for Easter brunch
Savannah small cruise ships
Small cruise ships return to Savannah
2022 Red Shoes Run for the Ronald McDonald House this Saturday
2022 Red Shoes Run for the Ronald McDonald House this Saturday