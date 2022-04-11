Ammunition company moving U.S. headquarters to Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An ammunition company will move its U.S. headquarters to Chatham County.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s office made the announcement Monday.

The company is called Norma Precision Ammunition. It currently has a location in Garden City.

It’s a subsidiary of the Swiss ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec.

Along with the headquarters move, a manufacturing site and warehouse distribution operations will also move to the county.

In a statement, the governor said, “I’m grateful to Norma Precision Ammunition for their job-stimulating investments, and I look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates for hardworking Georgians in the region.”

In 2021, Norma Precision Ammunition imported over 400 containers of ammunition from RUAG Ammotec factories in Europe, while also delivering over 30 million cartridges of ammunition made in the U.S.

“Norma Precision Ammunition has been manufacturing in the United States for over 10 years as RUAG Ammotec, USA. The past four years have been remarkable years of steady growth. With this relocation, expansion, and focus on the Norma Ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad,” said Christoph Eisenhardt, President and CEO of RUAG Ammotec. “I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer our company. I am confident that with our relocation, we have chosen the right community to partner with to ensure mutual long-term success.”

