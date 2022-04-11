Chatham Co. Police investigating Quacco Rd. homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating a Sunday night homicide in the 800 block of Quacco Road.

CCPD says offers were called to a Regency mobile home park around 11 p.m. for a woman who was shot to death inside a vehicle at the entrance to the mobile home park. Detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The victim has not been identified at this time.

One neighbor said crimes like this are too common in their neighborhood.

“It’s normal around here but it’s just been getting more and more,” Karleshia Ortiz said.

Ortiz lives across the street and says she hears sirens often in the area, heard police Sunday night but didn’t think anything of it until.

“Early this morning I got a phone call that somebody found somebody dead,” she said.

The first thing coming to her mind was her friend living in the area.

“Thank God it wasn’t them. My phone’s been blowing up about this shooting.”

The woman killed has not been identified but Ortiz’s heart goes out to her loved ones.

“My condolences to the family and all and my prayers for them. Prayers to the family. It’s just so sad,” she said.

Not surprised that this happened, Ortiz says it’s also sad that she feels she has to stay in the house because she hears gun shots and car chases in the area often.

“Just worried about nighttime. I don’t go out and walk around like I used to,” Ortiz said. And she worried there’s more crime in sight for her and her neighbors.

“I have a feeling once summer school and everything gets out, it’s just going to get worse.”

Anyone with information should call CCPD at 912.651.4717 or contact them through the department’s online tip form.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.