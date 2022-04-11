The City of Beaufort will host a public safety job fair in May

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort is hosting a public safety job for police officers and firefighters.

The fair will take place May 11 and May 14.

The Police Department is offering a $5,000 bonus for any officer who is already certified by South Carolina, and up to $2,500 in relocation assistance for candidates from out-of-state.

The Fire Department serves the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal.

Starting salary ranges from $42,484 to $50,000.

The Fire Department is hiring full-time and part-time firefighters.

