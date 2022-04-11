Effingham Co. makes change to troublesome intersection

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Since reworking the intersection at Blue Jay and McCall in Effingham County back in January a new traffic study says accidents have increased and drivers say simply, it’s dangerous.

“It’s just ridiculous. It’s dangerous, I just think it’s dangerous,” said Effingham Co. resident Steve Swearengin.

That’s a sentiment shared by many who drive through the intersection at Blue Jay & McCall.

Following a recent traffic study, it would seem they aren’t totally wrong.

The study, which ran for nearly two months (January 10 - March 9), reported nine accidents, all involving drivers turning left onto west Blue Jay.

“In many cases they had clear visibility and they did it any way and as a result accidents occurred,” said Effingham County Manager Tim Callanan.

An issue the county says wasn’t anticipated.

“Periodically what happens is when you reconfigure an intersection there are certain things traffic engineers don’t see in advance, so we’re tweaking it,” said Callanan.

What they didn’t see when work began on the intersection three years ago was the growth the county would experience.

“That has increased substantially in a short period of time,” Callanan says.

Making roads more crowded and potentially dangerous, including Blue Jay & McCall.

So now, they’ve added two more stop signs, making it a three way stop, and brought the speed limit down to 35 mph.

New Blue Jay & McCall Road Intersection Configuratio (Effingham County)

Something not everyone agrees with.

“I think it’s the craziest thing to ever happen. Because you’ll have traffic backed all the way up and coming out of here is already a nightmare,” said Swearengin.

But Callanan claims their recent traffic study says otherwise.

“I think they’re going to find out that this three-way stop is not going to cause the delay they think it’s going to create.”

Of course, this intersection will also play a role in a much larger project down the road, Effingham Parkway.

So, although it may take some getting used to, Callanan believes it’s the right move, for now.

“We’re thinking this should resolve the issue. The next step, and we’ll see how this performs, is we could end up doing a traffic signal there as well.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.