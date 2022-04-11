Emotional support dog helps tornado survivors

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The storms may be gone, but the emotional toll remains.

One man’s best friend helped those affected feel better.

Over the past few day’s, we’ve been sharing stories of people coming to this area to donate their time, money, and resources to help those in need after the tornado.

Monday at Lanier Primary School we met a new type of volunteer working to make a difference.

Meet this Portuguese water dog appropriately named Tybee.

He is an emotional support animal. He along with a golden retriever have been meeting tornado survivors as they come here to get food and other resources.

They’ve been here to help people who are grieving the loss of their homes and in many cases their own pets.

Volunteers with the dogs say these emotional support animals can have therapeutic effects helping to calm those recovering from this tornado.

One volunteer says she’s been watching Tybee about how he’s been able to help those in need.

“Tybee and I talked to one couple today and their window blew out in their house and their dog is scared and they had some loss. The woman was breaking down and she was able to pet Tybee and talk about what happened and I think she felt better about it,” Donna Merkle, Therapy Dog Volunteer said.

Tybee brought a smile to everyone’s face who got to meet him.

