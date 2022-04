TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the Tybee Island police department, a local princess was separated from her stuffed bunny on Tybee.

The family says the toy is her most prized possession.

If found, please contact the Tybee Island Police Department at (912)786-5600 and we will help reunite this royal rabbit with her owner.

