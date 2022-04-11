Family watches their house lift and fly during Bryan Co. tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One family who lives in the Park Place neighborhood says they watched their whole house lift and fly from its foundation.

“We were standing talking and then all of a sudden my wife looked up and said ‘what is that?’ We took off running into the house,” Jeffrey Pierce, Tornado Victim said.

Jeffrey Pierce, his wife and one of their daughter’s, who was home at the time, only had minutes to take cover.

“I watched it out my backyard come from Hendrix Park,” Pierce said

Pierce says his family hid in the bathroom. It was in the only part of his house left standing after the tornado took a direct hit.

“It leveled the house. All our cars. My work van was literally in the back of my truck when we came out,” Pierce said Pierce says the turf from the Hendrix Park football field flew into their home. “The tornado just balled it all up. It was basically a bunch of mini wrecking balls hitting my house,” Pierce said

The Pierce family left unscathed but with a dark memory of the night.

“My wife was still in there freaking out about the house. I was like don’t worry about the house. We’re ok and that’s all that matters,” Pierce said

His house now just a bare concrete slab. A mound of rubble sits out front.

“The people that helped clear it, I don’t even know their names,” Pierce said

Those volunteers include people like James Jackson who’s been helping every day since.

“It brings back memories when I was in the military doing disaster relief for different countries,” James Jackson, volunteer said.

Jackson says he’s been filling his truck with loads of debris several times a day and doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

“Until it’s finished I’ll never quit,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.