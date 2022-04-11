Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Family watches their house lift and fly during Bryan Co. tornado

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One family who lives in the Park Place neighborhood says they watched their whole house lift and fly from its foundation.

“We were standing talking and then all of a sudden my wife looked up and said ‘what is that?’ We took off running into the house,” Jeffrey Pierce, Tornado Victim said.

Jeffrey Pierce, his wife and one of their daughter’s, who was home at the time, only had minutes to take cover.

“I watched it out my backyard come from Hendrix Park,” Pierce said

Pierce says his family hid in the bathroom. It was in the only part of his house left standing after the tornado took a direct hit.

“It leveled the house. All our cars. My work van was literally in the back of my truck when we came out,” Pierce said Pierce says the turf from the Hendrix Park football field flew into their home. “The tornado just balled it all up. It was basically a bunch of mini wrecking balls hitting my house,” Pierce said

The Pierce family left unscathed but with a dark memory of the night.

“My wife was still in there freaking out about the house. I was like don’t worry about the house. We’re ok and that’s all that matters,” Pierce said

His house now just a bare concrete slab. A mound of rubble sits out front.

“The people that helped clear it, I don’t even know their names,” Pierce said

Those volunteers include people like James Jackson who’s been helping every day since.

“It brings back memories when I was in the military doing disaster relief for different countries,” James Jackson, volunteer said.

Jackson says he’s been filling his truck with loads of debris several times a day and doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

“Until it’s finished I’ll never quit,” Jackson said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a bullet and gun.
Ammunition company moving U.S. headquarters to Chatham Co.
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Police lights
5 people injured in Liberty Co. crash
Savannah small cruise ships
Small cruise ships return to Savannah
Blue Jay & McCall Road Intersection
Effingham Co. makes change to troublesome intersection

Latest News

Golfers and fans will be back on the course at Harbour Town Wednesday morning for another day...
RBC Heritage back in full swing after two years with pandemic precautions
New senior living community planned for Pooler
Pooler moves forward with new senior living community
Richmond Hill
Bryan Co. Republican school board candidates participate in first forum of the year
Savannah and Chatham Co. officials push for clean energy bill
Savannah and Chatham Co. officials push for clean energy bill
Savannah and Chatham Co. officials push for clean energy bill
Savannah and Chatham Co. officials push for clean energy bill