Fort Stewart soldiers will compete in an Army Competition

Fort Stewart soldiers will compete in Army Competition(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Fort Stewart soldiers will get to match their skills against others to see who’s the best Army-wide.

Later this month, a team from the 92nd Engineer Battalion and the 9th Engineer Battalion will compete in the annual Best Sapper Competition.

The name comes from the Army’s engineering school and it’s graduates.

They’ll compete in skills such as clearing a lane for troops to advance as well as blocking a lane to stop the enemy.

They’ve spent months working on the skills but say it’s important training as well.

“When you get out there, you see different teams competing, you’re still helping each other out. At the end of the day, it’s not about who wins, it’s what you learn from it,” 1st Lt. Rafael Eirea Lamberto, 9th Engineers said.

They’re hoping to be the first team from Fort Stewart to win.

