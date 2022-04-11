Insurance companies help Bryan Co. tornado victims file claims

BRYAN CO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many homes in the Hendrix Park area right across from the Park Place subdivision have been destroyed by the tornado last week.

This means many of these homeowners will have to file insurance claims to help them get the resources they need to get back on their feet.

Multiple insurance companies were on hand to help people file claims Monday morning at Lanier Primary School.

Agents say they were on hand to help streamline the process for people who might not be able to access phone service or the internet and to answer any questions.

While the process here seemed to go smoothly today, one official from Georgia’s Office of Commissioner of Insurance says that some insurance companies are not getting back in touch with consumers fast enough.

She says that some companies are holding off on insurance for another week or so, but their office is working to help get those claims filed quickly.

“We’ve been making phone calls to insurance companies, letting them know that Commissioner King wants them to be on the spot, assisting the consumers. They’ve been devastated enough. They’ve paid for these insurance policies, and they need to be able to use their coverage,” JoAnne Oni, Director of Consumer Services, Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said.

If you weren’t able to make it to today’s event and you need help filing an insurance claim, the commissioner’s office is asking that you call them, and they’ll be able to help you file that claim. The number is 1-800-656-2298.

Even though insurance agents were on hand Monday to help file claims, many people become emotional recounting their experience of the tornado.

So even as help arrives, the devastation is still very present.

