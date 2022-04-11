Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Mattel releases first-ever carbon neutral toys, including a Matchbox Tesla

Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.
Mattel takes actions toward more "green" production by releasing carbon neutral toys.(Mattel)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Mattel is taking its first step towards its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all its products and packaging by 2030.

In a release, the company says it has released its first set of carbon neutral toys.

These toys include the MEGA BLOKS Green Town, which the company says is the first-ever toy line available at mass retail to be certified CarbonNeutral.

Four new MEGA BLOKS Green Town building sets are being released this month.

Mattel said it’s releasing some carbon neutral toys as part of its Matchbox line as well as part of its Driving Toward a Better Future product roadmap. The first in this line of toys is the Tesla Roadster, the company’s first carbon neutral die-cast vehicle made from 99% recycled materials.

To help make this move, the brand bought carbon offsets from Canada’s Darkwood Forests Conservation Project.

Carbon offsets allow companies to take steps, like protecting a forest, so that carbon emissions are offset.

Some climate experts are criticizing this action saying fossil fuels are still being used in the creation of toys.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Generic photo of a bullet and gun.
Ammunition company moving U.S. headquarters to Chatham Co.
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Police lights
5 people injured in Liberty Co. crash
Savannah small cruise ships
Small cruise ships return to Savannah
Blue Jay & McCall Road Intersection
Effingham Co. makes change to troublesome intersection

Latest News

A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
FILE - Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. Keys'...
Songs by Wu-Tang, Alicia Keys added to Recording Registry
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the evidence of genocide is mounting in Russia's war in...
Biden calls Russia's attack on Ukraine 'genocide'
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support