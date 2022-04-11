SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We all face challenges right now associated with fuel prices, supply chair issues and more. That includes local farmers.

WTOC spoke with one who’s facing the challenge head on and shows us why he’s Proud to Be a Farmer.

Joe Boddiford spends each Spring, planting and hoping. But this year has brought unprecedented challenges. It starts with higher costs, on things like the fertilizer he uses to prep the ground for planting.

“Same stuff from last year to this year, up 70 percent... up 70 percent. One grower said it’s going to take 100 bushel of corn (per acre) to pay the fertilizer bill,” said Boddiford.

With supply chain issues, he says they can’t take even the smallest tractor parts for granted. He’s already driven to Florida to put his hands on some.

“You know, you don’t need it until it breaks down. As long as it doesn’t break down, you don’t need it.”

He hopes the market prices for peanuts and corn can help him and others cover those costs. He says it’s tempting to some to cut back production, and cut their losses. But...

“The truth is, if we, those of us in agriculture, don’t go full bore, and much of the production is lost in 6 to 9 months, we’re not going to be worried about the price of fuel, not worried about the virus, not worried about anything but “can I get food and where can I get it?”

That call to duty under such heavy responsibility makes him Proud to Be a Farmer.

