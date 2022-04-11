The RBC Heritage kicks off with a large crowd

HARBOUR TOWN, S.C. (WTOC) - Monday starts day one of RBC Heritage week and of course WTOC will have live coverage from Harbour Town for you all the way through Sunday.

There’s been people out all day, and you can feel the excitement for the Heritage to be back to normal.

A lot of that energy is due to how many people come here this week for this tournament, something already obvious at the airport.

“We’re already seeing the increase in flights. All morning we’ve had private jets in and out from the private side and then the commercial side I was just talking with the station manager from United, he said his airplanes are full,” Jon Rembold, HHI Airport Director said.

The volume of flights has them taking special action to keep up with demand.

“We actually coordinated with the FAA to use a portion of the taxiway over there, we put in a special event request, in order to park the jets. We need more space for the jets on the weekend,” Jon Rembold, HHI Airport Director said.

The crowds on Hilton Head don’t stop at the airport though. With people in the golf mood even more than normal, some local courses are booked solid all week.

“Tee sheets are just about sold out every day. We try to accommodate everybody as best as we can. With daylight no being so much of an issue we’ve got about 200 players per day,” John Curran, Assistant Golf Pro, Sea Pines Resort said.

Both men re-affirmed to me what everyone on Hilton Head knows and that’s that this week the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town truly kicks off peak season on the island, with crowds not letting up until the end of summer.

