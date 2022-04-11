Savannah Philharmonic teaming up with Hospice Savannah for ‘Story Under The Stars’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Philharmonic is teaming up with Hospice Savannah for “Story Under The Stars.”

The event will be held Sunday, April 24 at 6 p.m. in Forsyth Park.

You will get to enjoy the power of story combined with original music performed by the Savannah Philharmonic Woodwind Quartet.

The philharmonic says, “‘Story Under the Stars’ provides an opportunity for our community to unite, heal, and be inspired through the dynamic combination of the spoken word and musical expression – Two of the most powerful artistic elements so famously woven into the texture of Savannah.”

Each story will be accompanied by a specially commissioned original piece of music.

This event is free and open to all.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.