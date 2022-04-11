Sky Cams
Small cruise ships return to Savannah

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As life starts to return to normal capacity, that means cruise ships are returning - including stops in Savannah.

One small cruise ship will embark on their first journey from Savannah on Monday.

This ship got in about 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. All of the passengers are already in Savannah after spending the night here Sunday night and then they will get on board and take a 15 day trip up the coast all the way to Halifax, Nova Scotia.

While the American Queen Voyages has had ships make stops in Savannah before, this is their first time starting from here.

John Waggoner, founder & chairman of American Queen Voyages, joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about why Savannah was a good place to start a trip.

This is just one company we have seen coming through Savannah as other small cruise ship companies are coming back and WTOC spoke with a woman who said she originally planned her trip in March 2020 and finally made it to Savannah this year and could not be happier.

So again, there is excitement to have these returning, just small ships that hold up to 200 people will be more common now along the river.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

