Sunny start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine continues throughout the day with temperatures in the mid 70s by lunchtime and highs near 80 degrees.

We’ll see some clouds build in during the afternoon and the evening with temperatures falling back into the 60s after sunset with a southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour. Rain that has been off to our west all day could hold together enough for an isolated shower or two to move in late tonight.

Monday Tybee Tides: 1.4′ 10:56AM I 5.7′ 5:02PM I 1.3′ 11:16PM

Tuesday morning will be warmer thanks to the southerly flow, with temperatures out the door in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be another quiet day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday will be about the same with a few more clouds around.

A cold front will move in on Thursday, bringing in our next best rain chance, including scattered thunderstorms. This front will stall out on Friday, leaving a lingering chance for showers and thunderstorms as highs remain around 80 degrees.

Morning lows hold in the lower 60s Wednesday morning through the weekend with highs in the lower 80s. Low-end rain chances hold Easter weekend, but there is no reason to cancel any plans yet!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

