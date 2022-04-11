Treatments to weaken cravings for Alcohol Abuse Disorder underutilized

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There are several medications out there for people suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder. According to Memorial Health doctors, many of those treatments are underutilized.

Internal Medicine Doctor Tim Connelly said the medications are fairly affordable and can be around $20 to $30 a month.

According to a survey by a group called “America’s Health Rankings”, nearly 16 percent of people in Georgia drink alcohol excessively.

The treatments are designed to weaken cravings for alcohol and have been successful, according to Dr. Connelly.

“Many doctors don’t prescribe those,” Dr. Connelly said. “You don’t see drug reps coming in saying ‘look at this medicine’. The medicines that are effective to treat alcohol use disorder have been out for hundreds of years. They’re very effective and they’re actually relatively safe too. We’ve kind of made it a bit of a mission here at Memorial Health to try and treat as many folks as possible, that will allow us, that are struggling like many other Americans with substance use disorder, particularly alcohol.”

He says it’s a red flag for him when patients say they consume six or more drinks a day.

