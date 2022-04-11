Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Your personality can either protect or age your brain, study says

Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive...
Study finds anxious, introverted and disorganized people are more likely to develop cognitive decline.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Worry less now and your brain will stay healthy longer.

A new study shows people who worry more, lack self-discipline and are introverted are more likely to develop cognitive decline earlier in life.

It also applies to a higher likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The study examined the personality traits of nearly 2,000 people.

It found being socially engaged with others could buy you an extra year of living without dementia.

If you keep anxiety at bay and stay organized and goal-oriented, it can get you two years of healthy cognitive function.

The study was published Monday in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of a bullet and gun.
Ammunition company moving U.S. headquarters to Chatham Co.
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Train delays continue, Garden City will file complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration
Police lights
5 people injured in Liberty Co. crash
Savannah small cruise ships
Small cruise ships return to Savannah
Blue Jay & McCall Road Intersection
Effingham Co. makes change to troublesome intersection

Latest News

A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
Police hunt gunman who wounded 10 in Brooklyn subway attack
FILE - Alicia Keys performs at the Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on May 20, 2021. Keys'...
Songs by Wu-Tang, Alicia Keys added to Recording Registry
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the evidence of genocide is mounting in Russia's war in...
Biden calls Russia's attack on Ukraine 'genocide'
A Ukrainian military official says as many as 22,000 people may have died in Mariupol.
Polish, Baltic presidents visit Ukraine in show of support