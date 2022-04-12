Calling all onion lovers, it’s officially Vidalia Onion season

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - No matter how you fix them, it seems almost everybody has a favorite recipe for Vidalia Onions.

The harvest for Georgia’s official vegetable started days ago, but Tuesday marks the first day growers can start to ship them to customers who have been waiting for them nationwide.

One onion grower says he’s just as excited as customers to get these boxes filled and off for delivery. Conveyor belts brought the first harvest of onions down the line for workers to sort and box for what grows call “pack day”.

Kevin Hendrix says it’s the most asked question he hears across his community this time of year.

“Everywhere you go, people ask you “when are you getting started? when are you getting started? when are you getting started?” Hendrix said.

Tuesday’s the first day that the 200 or so farms that use the Vidalia trademark can start shipping their crop.

It’s a self-imposed rule designed to keep premature onions out of the market.

Commissioner Gary Black and the Georgia Department of Agriculture work with growers to market the crop nationwide.

They also help set a pack day to protect the brand’s quality. Black says the season is off to a good start. “It seems like a good crop. Farmers are cautiously optimistic. It looks like the opening price will be strong,” Commissioner Gary Black, Ga. Dept. of Agriculture said.

The crop generating an estimated $150 million dollars a year, growers have a vested interest in keeping long-time onion lovers happy and finding new customers each season.

Hendrix estimates shoppers could see these onions in their local markets by the end of the week.

