Gun-related crimes on the rise over past year in unincorporated Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to police, there were three homicides in unincorporated Chatham County last year. To compare that number to now after a woman was found shot to death in a car Sunday night, there have been two homicides this year, both of them taking place in the past month.

Still no arrests have been made in the shooting leaving a woman dead outside of a mobile home on Quacco Road, as police continue to investigate.

“Anytime that that happens in any community, that trauma so to speak obviously is felt by those around,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley said. “What I can say is we believe that incident is isolated.”

While there was only one homicide around this time last year, there were 14 aggravated assaults with a gun compared to the 13 so far in 2022.

There were 87 aggravated assaults with a gun in 2021 alone. Of those, 47 were people pointing guns at others.

“Those things are concerning,” Hadley said. “Most of these, almost exclusively all these people know each other. These are rarely a random event or stranger on stranger conflict.

He says many gun-related crimes are taking place because are leaving guns in their car without locking their doors.

