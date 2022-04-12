Hendrix Park recreation center damaged in tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Many homes in north Bryan County were damaged during last week’s deadly tornado but the community’s recreation center Hendrix Park also suffered substantial damage.

Hendrix Park has been a part of this community for generations and even though it may be severely damaged the memories that were made here live on.

Kelly Ashley says she loved taking her kids to Hendrix Park.

“It got to the point where we would go every Thursday. It was the one day of the week where we didn’t have anything to do,” Kelly Ashley, Park Goer said.

She says they enjoyed playing sports there and hanging out with other kids.

“It really gave a centralized place, not just for us, but for a lot of people to go whether it’d be exercising or spending time with your family and have a serene place to come together once a week,” Ashley said.

Many in the Pembroke community were left reeling after last week’s tornado damaged much of the park.

“This was a community thing and so much growing up was done right here,” Noah Covington, Bryan County Commissioner District 1 said.

County commissioner Noah Covington grew up playing sports here in the 80′s and now his own children spend time here too.

He says this park gave a sense of freedom to the kids living in this rural area.

“We didn’t live in subdivisions where we all were available to play every afternoon together so when we would come meet out here it was great meeting point. It’s actually the very first memory I have of my wife, so it means a lot.” Covington said.

The basketball building now sits with a hole in its side and the new turf on the football fields now scrambled across the park and trees.

As the recovery process begins residents here say they’ll build back to maintain the memories of past generations while forging new ones for the next.

Meaning Ashley and her family can keep their Thursday night tradition.

“It’s not a place we can go, at least for right now. So we’re very much looking forward to getting it back to a place that we can go weekly and spend our time at. It’s got the most incredible sunsets you could imagine and it’s a part of our town, it’s home and we love it,” Ashley said.

Officials hope that once they get all of the major debris cleared and it’s safe to do so they want to invite the community in for a cleanup so that people can get back to making memories at this park.

